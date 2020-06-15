KCK mural may be worth more than a thousand words

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, KS (WDAF) — Local artists put the finishing touches on a mural at 18th and Quindaro Blvd. It’s part of the Black Lives Matter movement. They hope this piece of artwork stops people in their tracks to start a conversation.

Lucky Easterwood spray painted a powerful message of hope.

“We want to keep things positive,” Artist and KCK native Lucky Easterwood said. “We’re looking for words that are positive, a situation that is positive and the message will go forth positive.”

Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, he wanted to create a mural uplifting the community.

His daughter, Anita Easterwood, said each spray marks the starting point for open conversation.

She said this mural is a positive message for the black community in KCK.

“We have to have them see images of themselves, of us overcoming because that’s the only way we’re going to get through this,” Anita said.

In the mural, notice the child is painted without a head. Easterwood said that’s to make sure any child can see themself as the one in this mural spreading messages of hope.

“It could be anybody that walks by,” Easterwood said.

The community actually helped pay for the mural through a Go-Fund-Me account raising more than $2,600.

“This was possible because of the community,” Anita said. “So, it was a glimpse of what we can do in the future.”

They are only a couple words away from completing the project that will also help beautify the city.

“What it’s going to say in the end is, ‘I will.’ Then you have the words ‘inspire, grow, learn and breathe,’” Anita said. “So, it’s a positive affirmation, again, to the youth. Saying that because of what we’re fighting for today, they have a better shot at tomorrow.”

Easterwood hopes this will inspire the city to fund more projects like this that uplift and beautify the Quindaro Community.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.