Man says he got coronavirus after protesting in Portland for 7 days

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — With crowds of people in close quarters during the protests in Portland, health leaders worry COVID-19 will spread.

Now, a man in Portland tells FOX 12 he got the virus after marching in the streets.

Ethan Snyder says he had been out with protesters for seven days at the beginning of June.

Then last Friday, the 19-year-old started feeling tired and had a fever.

He went to a drive-thru testing facility, and it was confirmed he contracted coronavirus.

Snyder says he was wearing a mask the whole time he was protesting but had to remove it after being teargassed near the Justice Center.

“I was there for seven nights in a row, and there were thousands of people there night in, night out, so that’s what leads me to believe I got it from there, but I’m not 100 percent sure,” he said.

Snyder says he also works at Amazon and may have contracted it there.

He is confident he will be OK, considering his age, and he says the symptoms have not been too bad so far.

Health officials say anyone who’s been out protesting should go get tested too.

