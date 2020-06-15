Two protesters arrested for downing McDonogh statue, throwing it in river

National-World

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, a large group of protesters surrounded the John McDonogh statue in Duncan Plaza.

Two protesters proceeded to tear down the statue, then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled it into the water.

OPSO announced the arrest of 27-year-old Caleb Wassell and 30-year-old Michaela Davis for the crimes.

Wassell is being charged with inciting a riot, illegal possession of stolen things, and theft under $1,000.

Davis is being charged with inciting a riot, felony inciting a riot, possession of marijuana, principal theft, battery of a police officer, and aggravated flight from an officer.

John McDonogh was a slave owner who left his wealth to build schools.

Upon his death, McDonogh left a large portion of his money to New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.

