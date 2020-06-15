Tyler Perry will pay for funeral of Rayshard Brooks

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — An attorney for the family of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks announced during a press conference on Monday that media mogul Tyler Perry will pay for the man’s funeral.

Multiple members of Brooks’ family also spoke during the press conference, many of them expressing their frustration and heartbreak over the death of Brooks, who is black, at the hands of a white Atlanta police officer.

The shooting death, partially captured on multiple cameras, showed Brooks struggling with an officer Friday night before he wrestled away a stun gun. Brooks then began to run. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks made it just a little way before he allegedly turned towards officers with the stun gun raised and an APD officer shot and killed him.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned her position fewer than 24 hours later and Officer Garrett Rolfe, the officer who fired the shots, was terminated immediately while the second officer involved, Officer Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative leave.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.