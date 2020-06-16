Mayor Bottoms issues orders to reform APD’s use of force policies

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during a press conference on Monday said she is signing a series of administrative orders to implement reforms of standard operating procedures for the Atlanta Police Department’s use of force policies.

Bottoms expressed her condolences to the family of Rayshard Brooks at the start of the press conference stating, “..on behalf of citizens of Atlanta on many of the issues over last few days abundantly clear have become problematic.”

Mayor Bottoms then stated the announcement last week to form a task force, inspired by President Obama to take a proactive look at Atlanta Police Department’s use of force policies. The task force met for first time last week and hopes to have recommendations in 45 days.

She is also signing a series of administrative orders that will address officer’s response to resistance. She is also requiring de-escalation techniques and for uses of deadly force to be reported to the citizens review board.

“We understand this is the beginning of a great deal of work that lies ahead of us to make sure we’re doing all we can do to follow our principles and what was set for by Obama/Biden policing”

She mentioned the signing of another executive order that will “allow us, as we continue to grieve, to create a framework to move to action.”

That executive order will convene a body to succinctly articulate our grievances and what we see as our solutions.

“We saw worst happen Friday night with Mr Brooks.” she said. “It angered and saddened me beyond words. We have to work to put anger and sadness into action.”

Mayor Bottoms made it clear this will be the first of a series of actions.

“I look forward to working with community stakeholders to begin to heal as a nation and a city.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.