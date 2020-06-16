Michigan man pranked for 2nd year in a row on his birthday

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Muskegon, MI (WNEM) — A guy in Michigan celebrated his birthday over the weekend with texts and phone calls from hundreds of people. The thing is, he doesn’t even know most of them.

But they know who he is, thanks to his friends.

You may recall this time last year when billboards with silly photos and the cell phone number of Greg Johnson were proudly displayed on roads near Muskegon.

It was a prank his friends pulled on him to celebrate his birthday.

“Well, I’ve got a few ideas, I got a folder on my computer just dedicated to Greg and his pranks and stuff,” said prankster Nick Leisenring.

Fast forward to June 13 of this year. Another year older, another year wiser.

Greg Johnson, Pranked on Birthday: “I knew something was coming, 100%, but I was not expecting this cause he got me a couple days earlier,” said birthday boy Greg Johnson.

Greg, the owner of a fairly new car, was surprised to get a call from his dealership last week.

“I got a call from my dealership saying that I had a recall on a part for the car, so I went and dropped it off, didn’t think anything of it. They gave me a loaner car and everything and got a call the next day saying it was ready to be picked up, and when I got there this was parked out front. They wrapped it.”

His friends struck again. When Greg picked up his car, the hood, the rear window, and both sides were covered in pictures. And of course, his cell phone number.

“We got my face in the Brady Bunch form, my phone number, my childhood picture, it’s all over. I actually forget I have it on there while I’m driving, until I look over and see people laughing at me.”

Greg’s friend Nick owns a graphic shop and orchestrated this year’s prank.

“He got a new car, and he was bragging about it and stuff a few months ago. So, I’m like well, I’m going to mess with his car. We had like an hour window that we slapped it on there and got it done,” Nick said.

And Greg’s phone has been blowing up since.

The prank though goes a little further than last year.

The wrap has to be taken off professionally, so it’s up to Nick to decide if, and when, it will come off.

“I love it. It’s good. All in good fun.”

Happy 33rd birthday, Greg.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.