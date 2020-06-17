32 Superdome contract workers test positive for COVID-19

National-World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Nearly three dozen contract workers renovating the Superdome have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 32 workers are part of the latest renovation work at the dome. A statement from the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District says those workers have been removed and isolated away from the job site.

The renovation work will cost around $450 million.

