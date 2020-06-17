4-Year-Old Girl Who Almost Drowned Meets The First Responders Who Saved Her Life

National-World

MURRYSVILLE, PA (KDKA) — Westmoreland County first responders got to meet a 4-year-old girl who they saved from drowning.

Murrysville Medic One shared the story of Octavia on Facebook.

They say they were dispatched to a possible drowning June 2 after 4-year-old Octavia was found at the bottom of a pool by family and friends.

“Responders arrived at the scene and performed CPR and advanced life support eventually regaining ROSC. The patient was then flown to Children’s Hospital,” the Facebook post reads.

Two weeks later, after she made a full recovery, responding medics, police and firemen got to meet the little girl they saved.

“Octavia, it was very nice to meet you today, and we wish you a healthy future, and thank you for the great thank you card and ice cream sandwiches,” the Facebook post reads.

