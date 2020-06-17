A family posted a Martin Luther King Jr. quote in honor of Black Lives Matter. Their town told them to take it down

National-World

When George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, the Brown family wanted to honor his life and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since Avisia Brown and her mother had multiple health issues and didn’t feel safe going to protests, they decided to put several signs at the front of their house in Weschester County, New York. The signs included a bedsheet hung across the front window. On it was a quotation from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. saying, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

But Brown and her husband Dan found a letter from the town of Eastchester between the porch and the side of their house on Sunday, saying they had to remove the banner or face a fine.

The letter, dated June 12, said the family had to take down the banner by the next day, or they could be fined up to a $1,000 per day or be imprisoned for up to a year. “The letter seemed very shady, but I took down the sign and reached out to the town,” said Brown, who lives in the house with her husband, their son Odin and her mother Doreen Limato.

“I called the cellphone number on the letter, and I emailed him. They didn’t call us back,” she said.

Brown said that the town’s director of building and planning eventually emailed them back, saying her message had been forwarded to the town attorney. But they haven’t heard from anyone since then.

In a neighborhood decorated with large banners for birthdays, graduations and in support of front line health care workers, Brown thinks that their sign was targeted because of the content.

In a statement to CNN affiliate WPIX, the town’s counsel Vincent Toomey, said that the violation was one of many issued to property owners as a result of complaints.

“Banners are among the types of signs that are prohibited by the local law, irrespective of their content,” the statement reads. “The Town has notified the owners of these properties that the banners are not in compliance with the law and several have been removed.”

“Prior to issuing violations, Town officials notified the property owners that the banners may violate the law. Some of these same properties have numerous other signs, and those signs were permitted to remain as they complied with the law.”

But Brown said her family never received any warning from the town.

She is especially frustrated because the letter citing the code includes language saying displays consisting of “banners, pennants, flags, (except for the American Standard) ribbons, streamers, spinners, or similar moving, fluttering, or revolving devices” are forbidden. If this is true, Brown said, then some of her neighbor’s decorations wouldn’t be allowed either.

She asked several of her neighbors if they’ve gotten a similar letter, but they told her they haven’t. Brown doesn’t want to her neighbor’s decorations taken down, but wants to be allowed to express her support for what she said is an important cause.

“I’m not doing this to tear the town apart, I was hoping to bring it together. As a town and a community, we are not doing enough for Black Lives Matter. We are not focusing equally on these communities as we can be as a community,” said Brown.

Limato, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 45 years, also expressed disappointment at the town’s request. They’ve had banners on their house regularly for the last 10 years and were never told to take them down, she said.

“I live in America, and I don’t have free speech,” she said. “It’s a very important issue.”