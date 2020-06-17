A recent high school grad is fatally shot in her car as she was running errands with her grandmother

National-World

A recent high school grad, running errands with her grandmother, was shot to death in Akron, Ohio, when her car was stopped at a red light.

Now, Crime Stoppers of Summit County, Ohio, is offering a $50,000 reward for information on the case.

Na’kia Crawford, 18, was killed Sunday. And while calls have poured into police, no arrests have been made yet.

“We have devoted hundreds of man hours to this crime already, and we will continue to do so,” said Akron Police Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser during a news conference Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that a black sports car with tinted windows stopped directly behind Crawford’s white Chevrolet Malibu. The suspect, or suspects, pulled up to the driver’s side of the Malibu and “fired multiple rounds to the side of her car.”

Crawford was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where she later died. Her grandmother was not hurt in the shooting, Leeser said.

“Somebody knows something,” said Leeser, pleading for the public’s help in finding those responsible.

Crawford was a recent graduate of Akron’s North High School and was planning on attending Central State University.

“The future she dreamed of was stolen from her,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Crawford’s family is donating $20,000 to the Crime Stoppers initial $5,000 reward. Another $25,000 was donated by Dr. Cliff Deveny, president and CEO of Summa Health. The Crime Stoppers reward currently totals $50,000, Akron police said.