Foul odor leads neighbors to dead body in apartment

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — Kansas City, Missouri police are trying to determine how a woman died.

Police arrived at an apartment near Independence Avenue and Colorado around 4:00 a.m. after neighbors reported smelling a foul odor for several days.

Police said an officer found a woman’s decomposing body inside the apartment.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

