Foul odor leads neighbors to dead body in apartment
KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — Kansas City, Missouri police are trying to determine how a woman died.
Police arrived at an apartment near Independence Avenue and Colorado around 4:00 a.m. after neighbors reported smelling a foul odor for several days.
Police said an officer found a woman’s decomposing body inside the apartment.
Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
