Police: Driver arrested for hitting 3 pedestrians during downtown Portland demonstration

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning in Portland after police say he hit three people with his car and fled the scene before he was apprehended.

The incident happened during a demonstration downtown. Protests have been ongoing in the city.

Tuesday marked the 20th consecutive day of protests in Portland following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Hundreds to thousands of demonstrators have gathered over the past three weeks to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

On Tuesday, one group of protesters marched from Jefferson High School to the Fremont Bridge, while another group gathered near the Justice Center downtown.

After a few hours around the Justice Center, the group moved into the Pearl District.

Just after 1 a.m., near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street, three people were hurt when a vehicle drove into the crowd of demonstrators, according to police.

The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed and traveled the wrong way on streets. Police believe the vehicle was followed by several other vehicles that were associated with the protesters.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Air Support Unit were able to track the suspect vehicle and provide location updates as the vehicle went across the river into southeast Portland.

Officers responded to where the driver had stopped and fled on foot near Southeast Clinton Street and Southeast 100th Avenue. The driver was arrested, and police said the suspect vehicle had also struck at least one other vehicle and a barrier during the incident.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, faces charges of three counts of felony hit and run, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance (hash).

Eaglehorse-Lassandro was arrested back in August on similar charges including reckless driving, eluding police, interfering with police and disorderly conduct following a fight in Beaverton.

Police said two of the victims were transported by ambulance at 1:15 a.m. with traumatic injuries while the third was transported by a personal vehicle. All the victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Also during Tuesday’s demonstration downtown, police said a flag was removed from outside the Central Precinct doors a little after 11 p.m. The flag cord was tied from the door to a fire hydrant on the Southside roll up door to prevent it from opening, according to police.

Additionally, the precinct’s main doors were locked from the outside with a u-lock which blocked anyone who was inside from leaving. That presented a life safety issue, police said. The taken flag was lit on fire and one person was injured by the burning flag. Officers removed the exterior locks and objects on the doors.

Police didn’t make any other arrests related to the demonstrations.

