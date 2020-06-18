Community rallies around Clayton landscaper shot 5 times during carjacking

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Aaron Brookins was shot five times during a carjacking in south St. Louis nearly two weeks ago. Now his community is rallying around the father as he recovers.

Brookins has worked as a landscaper in the Clayton community for years. He’s spent that time developing friendships with his client who he now calls family.

“I like being outside and just transforming the neighborhood,” Brookins said.

About two weeks ago Brookins had just finished mowing lawns and was headed to a friend’s home in South City. He parked on Oregon Avenue and was approached by a man with a gun.

“I heard the glass break and he said ‘Give it up.’ And he kept shooting and I escaped through the passenger side door,” Brookins said.

Police are looking for Ryan Whalen, the man they believed committed the carjacking. They also believe he robbed two young women near Winnebago and California minutes before the carjacking.

Brookins said the man left him for dead and took off with his car, wallet and lawn equipment.

Brookins is still recovering and awaiting another surgery. As the medical bills pike up, his clients are stepping in to help.

Melissa Agustin and her husband Freddie have known Brookins for three years. They are behind a GoFundMe page that has already surpassed its $3,500 goal.

“He feels like family almost,” Agustin said. “If it wasn’t us, I’m sure there’s someone a door down, or two doors down, who would have done it.”

Brookins said he was overwhelmed by the support.

“That they love me enough to look out for me. I feel as though they love me, yes. I am very grateful,” Brookins said.

If you recognize the suspected carjacker, you’re urged to call St. Louis City police or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.

