July 7 2005 London Bombings Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the terrorist bombings that occurred in London on July 7, 2005, killing 52 people and injuring more than 700.

Timeline

(all times listed are British Summer Time)

July 7, 2005

8:50 a.m. – Three suicide bombings occur on the London Underground. The locations targeted are:

– A train just outside the Liverpool Street station, killing seven people.

– A train just outside the Edgware Road station, killing six people.

– A train traveling between King’s Cross and Russell Square stations, killing 26 people.

9:47 a.m. – A fourth suicide bomb explodes on a double-decker bus at Tavistock Place, killing 13 people.

12:00 p.m. – British Prime Minister Tony Blair declares in a public statement the “barbaric” London blasts were likely terrorist attacks.

July 12, 2005 – More than a dozen unexploded bombs are found in a car at Luton station in north London, sources tell CNN.

July 13, 2005 – Three of the four suicide bombers are identified as Shehzad Tanweer (Aldgate), Hasib Hussain (Tavistock Square), and Mohammed Siddique Khan (Edgware Road).

July 14, 2005 – The fourth bomber is identified as Germaine Morris Lindsay, responsible for the King’s Cross/Russell Square attack.

July 21, 2005 – Attackers attempt to detonate explosive devices at four locations in London but the bombs don’t ignite.

May 11, 2006 – The British government releases two reports about the attacks.

July 7, 2009 – The 7 July Memorial honoring the victims is unveiled in Hyde Park on the fourth anniversary of the bombings.

May 6, 2011 – A British coroner report is released clearing the emergency services of failing to respond quickly enough to the bombings.

April 30, 2012 – Internal al Qaeda documents surface providing details about the planning of the attack by a British citizen, Rashid Rauf, who was killed in a drone strike in Pakistan in 2008.

September 2018 – The Tavistock Square Gardens Memorial honoring victims of the bombings is unveiled.