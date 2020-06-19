Contracting company donates kits for special needs children to Midland Fire Dept.

National-World

Midland, MI (WNEM) — Fisher Contracting purchased 15 Carter Kits and donated them to Midland County Fire Department on June 19.

Carter Kits are sensory bags to give first responders an additional tool when they arrive to the scene with a special needs child. The kits consist of headphones, sunglasses, fidget toys, a weighted blanket and a non-verbal cue card.

The items are hand-picked and approved by Dr. Ellen Preen, a clinical neuropsychologist who works with special needs children.

The kits are inspired by Carter Severs, a five-year-old from Frankenmuth who has autism spectrum disorder.

Fisher Contracting accepted the kits and made their donations on-site.

