St. Louis to recognize Juneteenth as holiday for city employees

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Mayor Lyda Krewson officially proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day in St. Louis and plans to make it a paid holiday for city employees beginning next year.

Krewson has requested the Director of Personnel begin the formal process to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

“Juneteenth originally celebrated the dismantling of American slavery. Today, it highlights the continued struggle to dismantle the symbols of systemic racism. Recent events have shown us that we still have work to do to fulfill the hope of Juneteenth and ensure we all enjoy the same freedoms,” Krewson said.

On Wednesday, County Executive Sam Page announced that St. Louis County would also recognize Juneteenth as a holiday, though where the City will begin next year, the County will recognize it as an official holiday in 2020.

“The City of St. Louis recognizes this important holiday as an opportunity for the City to educate residents about African American heritage and honor their lives, sacrifices, and many contributions to this country. Citywide recognition of this day will provide an opportunity to unify all St. Louisans against racism,” Krewson added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.