Social media posts prompt termination of Mobile, AL firefighters, fire chief responding

MOBILE, AL (WALA ) — We are hearing from the Mobile Fire Department after two of their own were terminated and a third resigned. It is all because of controversial social media posts about black lives matter protests.

Fire Chief Mark Sealy is not happy about what happened involving at least three of his firefighters. He is taking the blame and said change is coming.

“We’re not going to have a fire department that disrespects our community,” he said. “We are going to uphold the standards of what was left for us for this fire department and continue to make it better going forward.”

Three mobile firefighters are off the job. A spokesperson for their union says it’s because of an exchange of words over local black lives matter protests that started inside a fire station then continued on social media.

“We have built that reputation of excellence on that being unbiased and unprejudiced and when we have some that choose to erode that then we’re going to take steps to correct it,” Chief Sealy said.

Part of that correction is ongoing training which is set to start next month. It will include implicit bias and diversity awareness training.

“You have that right of free speech, you don’t have that right to represent the men and women of the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department,” Chief Sealy said.

A union spokesperson says at least one of the fired firefighters is appealing the decision to the Mobile Personnel Board.

Fire Chief Sealy said there is a social media policy in place and everyone should be aware of it.

“We do a very important job,” he said. “We go into the community and protect lives and property every day and in doing that we have to have the trust of the public.”

Sources have told us that disciplinary actions against more firefighters could be coming, but the chief declined to comment on that.

