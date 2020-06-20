Visitor dies at Spitting Caves while breaking 14-day travel quarantine

National-World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — A visitor who apparently drowned at Spitting Caves on Wednesday, died during the time he was supposed to be in quarantine.

According to the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, 39-year-old Kristopher Oliphant of Tulsa, Oklahoma, arrived in the islands on June 7th. He told authorities he planned to quarantine for the full 14-days.

“He was ten days into quarantine,” explained Jessica Lani Rich, President & CEO of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii. “He had another four to go. You know, it’s difficult being in quarantine for a lot of people. I guess he wanted to go enjoy the ocean, and he did, but very sadly it cost him his life,”

Rich offers her condolences to Oliphant’s family.

Rich says since the COVID-19 Flight Assistance Program began on April 6th, 115 visitors have been sent home. That includes five people sent back on Thursday to New York, California, Texas, Washington, and Guam.

