1,000 Black Men of Shreveport encourage and motivate young black sons

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — “Because We Matter” was the theme for 1,000 Black Sons Of Shreveport Juneteenth Celebration Saturday.

The event took place on the fairgrounds of the State Fair of Louisiana offering free food, voter registration, and COVID-19 testing.

The purpose was to inspire and motivate young black sons.

“A lot of young black boys around the city don’t have a lot of father figures don’t have someone that they can look up to in their households,” organizer Willie Burton said.

“It’s important that they’re told that they matter, smart and that they can accomplish and be anything they set out to be as long as they put there mind to it,” Burton said.

One father said it was important to bring his sons so they could understand how a community comes together.

“This event shows community support to the community and if we come out and unite we can do a lot for the community,” Larry Towner said.

1,000 Black Sons are hosted by five different organizations: Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport, The Social Circle, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, The Shreveport Sun, and KOKA.

