2 rescued after being swept into river

National-World

Auburn, CA (KCRA) — Two people were rescued after being swept downriver in the Auburn State Recreation Area on Saturday, according to Cal Fire NEU.

Cal Fire, along with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, California State Parks, American Medical Response and El Dorado County Fire Protection District, arrived to find the two stranded on a rock on the side of the river.

One had moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries, Cal Fire said.

No other details were released.

