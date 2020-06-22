Passengers rescued from flooded car by Good Samaritan

National-World

Lawrence County, PA (KDKA) — A passing motorist rescued some passengers from a car trapped in rising water on Sunday in Lawrence County.

The driver says that the water was much deeper than he expected.

“I didn’t expect it to be as deep as it was,” said Austin Ayers, the driver of the vehicle.

“It just pulled my car into it and started flooding inside the car,” Ayers said.

The passengers say they’re thankful for the other driver who rescued them.

