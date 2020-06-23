3 killed and 11 injured in North Carolina shooting at block party, police say

National-World

Three people were killed and 11 others hurt early Monday at an “impromptu block party” in North Carolina, Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

“Several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd,” the CMPD said in a statement.

Officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit around 12:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots, the statement said. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound lying in Beatties Ford Road with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene, the release said.

CNN affiliate WBTV reported “hundreds of people” were in the streets.

Eight others were shot and taken to a hospital, where one died, police said. A third victim died overnight in the hospital, police said late Monday.

In addition, five people were struck by vehicles and received injuries that were not life threatening, police said. They were treated at Clemmons Medical Center – Novant Health.

Jennings said the gathering was an extension of a Juneteenth celebration earlier in the week.

“The results of it just kind of got out of hand, and it was something that we never want to see either as a community or as a police department, so it’s very, very unfortunate situation,” he said.