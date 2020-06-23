FBI says Bubba Wallace not a target of a hate crime

National-World

The FBI said it has concluded its investigation in regard to the noose found in the team garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and determined he was not the target of a hate crime.

“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday. “The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

NASCAR issued a statement regarding the FBI’s decision saying, “We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing,” NASCAR said.

The discovery of the noose Sunday afternoon in Wallace’s garage stall comes as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, more squarely address America’s systemic racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against racism and police brutality.