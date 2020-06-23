Group wants to rename Delmar Boulevard the ‘George Floyd Divide’

National-World

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) — A group led by the Green Party of St. Louis and the Universal African Peoples Organization is seeking to rename Delmar Boulevard, which stretches from downtown St. Louis into University City.

The group wants it to be renamed the “George Floyd Divide,” in honor of the man killed during an arrest in Minneapolis that led to protests across the country.

“It’s nothing negative about Delmar at all. It’s about, actually it’s the opposite. It’s the beauty behind it. If you’re gonna name and change a name in honoring somebody, this would probably be the best street in St. Louis to name is after,” said Melvin White with Beloved Streets of America, one of the groups that supports changing the name.

The group will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce their plans, which will be help outside the University City Police Department on Sgt. Mike King Drive, after the officer killed in the line of duty in 2008.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think it will be a good reminder for people coming around and thinking about the situation that happened and the change that still needs to be done,” said Olivia Copeland, who frequents the Delmar Loop.

News 4 has reached out to University City for comment and is awaiting a response.

