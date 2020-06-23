Man charged with stabbing police sergeant at police station

National-World

Southboro, MA (WBZ) — A Southboro police sergeant was stabbed in the back in the police department lobby late Monday night, the Worcester Country District Attorney said Tuesday.

Sgt. James Deluca was interviewing a man about some alleged threats around 9:50 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on Cordaville Road. The building is home to the police and fire departments.

Deluca called for a mental health clinician to evaluate the man and it was later determined he need further evaluation at a hospital.

“While Sgt. Deluca was taking an inventory of the man’s belongings, he was stabbed with a folding knife. The knife penetrated the sergeant’s protective vest, which likely prevented more serious injury,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Stuart Angus of Southboro, ran off, but he was captured a short time later.

Sgt. Deluca was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he was treated and released early Tuesday morning.

Angus was taken to Marlboro Hospital and then to Bridgewater State Hospital, where he was held overnight. He’s charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

During his arraignment via Zoom Tuesday afternoon, he interrupted Westboro District Court Judge Andrew D’Angelo multiple times and he was removed from the hearing. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Angus was ordered to have a mental health evaluation. He’s due back in court June 29 for a dangerousness hearing.

“The department would like to commend the heroic actions of the officers involved, along with Southboro rescue personnel and the Westborough Police Department,” Southboro Police said in a statement.

