Rapper Lil Yachty crashes vehicle during stormy weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Parts of the afternoon and evening made for wet commute across the metro Monday as storms left their mark.

With roads still wet and travelling at a high rate of speed, the Georgia State Patrol says Rapper Lil Yachty was involved in a single-vehicle accident. The rapper was traveling northbound on I-17 while in the HOV lane.

GSP says the 22-year-old lost control of his vehicle, a 2020 Ferrari 488, and struck the median wall before spinning out across seven lanes of traffic. The vehicle came to a stop between the emergency lane and another median wall.

The rapper was alert when GSP arrived on the scene, however he was unable to recall the sequence of events that lead to the accident.

Lil Yachty complained of injuries but did not seek transportation to a medical center.

