Man accused of attempted gas station kidnapping deemed ‘non-criminal’

Hawaii County, HI (KITV) — Hawaii County Police determined an incident dealing with a man accused of trying to kidnap two kids at a gas station in Na’alehu last week as “non-criminal in nature.”

Officials say it’s because the 60-year-old male suspect had been trying to get into the wrong truck.

“This guy came walking up to the truck and he grabbed the door handle and he yanked on it very hard like 20 times,” said 8-year-old Koltyn Ka’awa.

Koltyn’s oldest sister Sierra says she locked both Koltyn and their 16-year-old sister in their truck while she went into the store. Koltyn says that’s when two men speaking a foreign language tried to get in their truck.

KITV4 reached out to the family of the children — their mother says the story does not add up.

