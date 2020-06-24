Red snapper season ending early for recreational anglers

National-World

Mobile, AL (WALA) — State regulators announced that the Alabama red snapper season for recreational anglers will end two weeks earlier than planned.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said the quota for the season is expected to be met on July 3, and that will be the final day for private anglers and state permitted charter boats.

The original end of the season was scheduled for July 19. ADCNR said weeks of good weather since Memorial Day provided great fishing conditions for anglers to reel in red snapper.

ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said, “I am disappointed that we will not be able to harvest red snapper during the full Fourth of July weekend or during the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.”

Detailed red snapper landing information from 2018 through 2020 is available at outdooralabama.com/2020-red-snapper-landings-summary.

The federal charter season for red snapper is open seven days a week until August 2, 2020. The federal waters off Alabama, outside 9 miles, will be open to anglers landing red snapper in other states that have open red snapper seasons. The possession of red snapper, in Alabama waters, is prohibited during the closed recreational season.

