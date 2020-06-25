Committee attempting to recall Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman gained zero signatures

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — A committee trying to recall Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has gained zero signatures so far, according to a letter addressed to City Clerk LuAnn Holmes.

Doug Polk, a member of the recall committee said that no signatures were collected during the time period of May 6 through June 20.

Any signatures presented at the 90-day mark, with a date before June 21 would not be considered valid, the letter stated.

Polk’s committee didn’t receive, contribute or expense more than $100 during the 45 day period of signature collecting.

The letter requested the City Clerk’s office to contact Mr. Polk if there was any questions.

The committee has until Aug. 4 to collect 6,745 signatures for the recall effort.

