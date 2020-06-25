Organization needing donations to connect Oklahomans to resources, support during pandemic

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — One of Oklahoma’s longest serving nonprofits is asking for donations to connect Oklahomans to support and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Neighbors helping each other is more important than ever,” said Sarah Rahhal, LCSW and chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “Whether it’s providing resources to a grandmother who is raising her grandchild or early childhood services for a single dad and his toddler, Sunbeam in helping our neighbors connect to the things that matter most. These are challenging times, but our friends like you are meeting this moment with such incredible generosity.”

Sunbeam ensures children in foster care and seniors living in isolation remain connected to their loved ones by providing computers and technology support. The nonprofit is also connecting with infants and toddlers through early education services and is meeting with families one-on-one to make sure their basic needs are met. Additionally, Sunbeam is keeping the community connected to resources through online mental health and support group services.

To make a donation, or learn more about Sunbeam, visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org or call (405) 528-7721.

