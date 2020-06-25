Proud Boys member arrested after breaking probation terms by traveling to Seattle protest zone

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A member of the Proud Boys group has been arrested after he violated his probation by traveling to a demonstration area in Seattle and was allegedly involved in an attack.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a Clark County resident, on June 18.

Toese, 24, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail six days later.

He was wanted by authorities after people reported on June 15 and 16 that Toese had traveled to Seattle and was involved in an assault near the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). He was recorded on video pushing a man while others punched the man and threw the man’s cell phone to the ground, breaking it.

Toese was also filmed walking through the CHAZ.

Earlier this year, Toese pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to probation. The charge stemmed from an altercation back in July 2018 in northeast Portland. According to investigators, Toese and another man got into an altercation with a victim that started with political comments and led to a physical attack.

The victim in the July 2018 incident received multiple stitches to his lip and was treated for a concussion, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Since Toese left Clark County and went to Seattle without permission from his supervising community corrections officer, thereby breaking his probation, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

The judge also stated there was evidence Toese had attended a demonstration in Battle Ground in May and was seen near protests in Portland on June 4. It was confirmed to the judge that Toese had not been granted permission to go to Portland, and Toese admitted to breaking his probation then.

Toese’s arrest warrant states he was sanctioned to increased reporting until July 1, likely due to COVID-19 jail restrictions.

Less than two weeks after he went to Portland, Toese made his trip to Seattle.

“Based on his recent behavior in Seattle it is apparent the previous administrative sanction did not initiate behavior change. Although the listed violation is considered a technical violation, based on Mr. Toese’s actions it seems apparent Mr. Toese is not willing to comply with the most basic condition of supervision. Based on his history and the recent activity provided on video, Mr. Toese poses a danger to the safety and wellbeing of the community at this time,” the judge who issued the warrant wrote.

