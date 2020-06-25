Texas realtor group says it will no longer use the word “master” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms in its listings

National-World

The Houston Association of Realtors will use “primary” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms on its listing service and replace the word “master.”

The move comes after several members raised the issue and called for a review, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.

Amid increasing calls for racial justice, “master” has fallen out of favor due to its association with slavery.

The Court of Master Sommeliers, which grants wine stewards the sought-after “master sommelier” title following the passage of an exam, said it will no longer use the term before a sommelier’s last name.

The HAR hasn’t banned the word “master.” It will allow members to continue its use in photo descriptions or marketing materials, KPRC reported.