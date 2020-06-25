Three staff members charged in death of 16-year-old who went into cardiac arrest after being restrained at facility

National-World

Three staff members at a residential facility in Michigan have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 16-year-old was restrained, went into cardiac arrest and later died.

A fourth person was charged with negligence for allegedly failing to seek adequate medical care for the teenager.

Cornelius Fredericks was staying at Lakeside Academy, a residential treatment facility in Kalamazoo intended for young adults ages 12 to 18 placed through the foster care system or by their parents to receive behavioral health services.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting announced the charges Wednesday during a news conference.

Fredericks died on May 1, two days after being restrained by staff members, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

The three staff members charged had restrained Fredericks across his torso, causing his death, Getting said.

CNN has reached out to Getting’s office several times to get the names of those who have been charged, attorneys for the defendants and more details about the case.

What the lawsuit says happened

On April 29, Fredericks allegedly threw part of a sandwich at another resident and Lakeside staff used an “improper restraint” on him, which resulted in him going into cardiac arrest, according to the lawsuit. Two days later on May 1, Fredericks died, the lawsuit states.

Tenia Goshay, who is representing Fredericks’s estate, is requesting $100 million in damages, attorney Jonathan Marko told CNN.

After Fredericks’s death, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched an investigation into the facility. In the full report provided to CNN, officials said that staff initiated restraint that was “significantly disproportionate” to Fredericks’s behavior, and the facility did not follow its own restraint policy.

MDHHS has since terminated all contracts with Lakeside and has begun the legal process to revoke its license, according to a press release from the agency. At the time of the investigation, MDHHS found “10 licensing violations, including a failure to follow rules related to resident restraint and discipline,” the news release said.

In a statement to CNN, Sequel Youth & Family Services, the owner of Lakeside Academy, said it is “making the necessary changes to ensure something like this never happens again.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cornelius and acted quickly to terminate all staff involved. Additionally, we have removed the former executive director of Lakeside from the organization,” the statement reads.