Former fire chief released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Honolulu, HI (KITV ) — He spent his life fighting fires for the Honolulu Fire Department and for the last 88 days Jack Denis has been in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

On Friday he is finally home.

Both he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Several days later he had trouble breathing and was hospitalized.

His wife says he came close to death several times, but Denis is now COVID-19 free.

One of the things he is most looking forward to now that he is home: eating.

