Man helps track down thief who stole his lawn equipment

OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) — A thief who hit numerous businesses is now doing time. While several agencies investigated the cases, one of the victims worked hard to put the crook behind bars.

Replacing a stolen piece of lawn equipment isn’t something Rob Elder would just blow off.

“Yeah, a little upset at first,” Elder said.

After the theft from his trailer, Elder checked business neighbors for security camera footage — and sure enough, there’s a suspect stealing the $600 blower. But zoom in and the plates blur — so Elder asked around.

“The lady across the street said he had 19 county plates, so I contacted Falls City Police and they recognized the car instantly and from there I knew his name, his age, so then Google searches and all this,” Elder recalled.

The suspect was Allen Chessen, who drove the same kind of car and looked like the suspect 6 On Your Side showed breaking into For The Wild Birds store.

“After hearing that he had hit places all over after talking with you, we had at least three other people come to us and say that looks like the exact same guy, the exact same car,” Grant Anderson said, owner of For The Wild Birds.

