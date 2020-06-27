Security guard shot outside of the Florissant, MO, Waffle House

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FLORISSANT, MO (KMOV ) — A man was seriously injured after being shot outside of the Waffle House in Florissant overnight.

While patrolling the area of North Lindbergh and Charbonier Road, officers spotted an altercation erupting in the parking lot of the Waffle House around 4 a.m.

One of the restaurant’s security guard was found shot several times, detectives said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for a potential suspect in connection to the shooting. Surveillance video captured a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a red shirt and black jogging pants.

He is about 5’6 to 5’9 between 160 – 180 pounds. Police believe he has a tattoo with the letter “BS” or “B$” on his left forearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Police Deparment at 314-831-7000

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.