Bound cat found inside backpack that was floating in pond

Sharon, CT (WFSB) — Police in Sharon are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

According to Sharon Animal Control, a young, black, spayed, female cat was found Saturday inside a zipped backpack that had been floating in Mudge Pond about twenty yards away from the boat launch.

Officials say that the cat was bound together with a black, rubber bungee cord.

The cat is alive and doing well due in part to the individuals that rescued her.

Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates are offering $1,000 for information leading to the apprehension of the person or people responsible.

Sharon Animal Control is continuing to work on locating the owner.

If the owner is not found, Sharon Animal Control will allow one of her rescuers to adopt her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sharon Animal Control at 860-488-6476.

