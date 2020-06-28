Car crashes into bear

National-World

Lackawanna County, PA (WNEP) — A family was shaken after crashing into a bear Sunday morning in part of Lackawanna County.

The family involved in the crash tells Newswatch 16 they were driving on Interstate 380 Northbound in Covington Township when a bear ran across the road.

The driver tried to swerve, but ultimately hit the bear.

The car veered off the road, near the woods.

Everyone in the car was okay, but the bear died after the wreck in Lackawanna County.

