8 police officers under criminal investigation

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Shreveport, LA (KTBS) — Eight Shreveport police officers are subjects of a criminal investigation into whether they used excessive force against two men at the conclusion of a traffic chase in the south-central part of the city, KTBS News has learned.

The incident occurred in January after an officer tried to stop a vehicle on suspicion the driver and a passenger were not wearing seat belts, according to two law enforcement sources who spoke on condition they not be identified because of the sensitivity of the case.

The driver refused to stop, leading police on a brief chase that ended when the driver pulled over on Linwood Avenue and surrendered. Officers then converged on the vehicle and the two men inside.

Police sources said the case was forwarded to the Caddo District Attorney’s office for review and a decision on whether criminal charges should be filed.

District Attorney James Stewart, who as a matter of policy puts all cases involving police conduct before grand juries, on Monday refused comment on the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.