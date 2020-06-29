Salvation Army reopens food pantries in Portland metro area

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Salvation Army will reopen four neighborhood food pantries across the Portland metro area starting on Monday.

For the past seven weeks, the Salvation Army held the Operation Share Hope food box program to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food boxes were stocked with meat, fruits and vegetables – enough to feed a family of four for a week.

Operation Share Hope distribution areas closed last Friday.

The Salvation Army said the program served over 30,000 people across the metro area.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the Salvation Army will be reopening neighborhood food pantries and begin distributing pre-packed food boxes.

Here is the list of food pantries and their hours:

Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1712 Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Portland.

Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. a drive-thru food pantry will be held at 5325 North Williams Avenue in Portland.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 351 Southeast Oak Street in Hillsboro.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 473 Southeast 194th Avenue in Portland.

