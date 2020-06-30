Bars may no longer be on tap for phase 3 of reopening plan

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Bars might not be making a comeback in phase three of Connecticut’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that he’s reconsidering reopening bars after observing the virus spiking in other parts of the country.

“As I look at what’s going on in Texas, Arizona and Florida, we’ll definitely take that as an indicator of what we’ll do in mid-July,” Lamont said.

Those states and others were hit with a travel advisory last week.

Under the advisory, anyone who traveled to a state with a COVID-19 positivity rating of 10 percent or higher must quarantine for 14 days.

Phase three of Connecticut’s reopening is expected start around July 20.

Indoor gatherings could double from 25 to 50, while outdoor gatherings would grow from 100 to 250.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.