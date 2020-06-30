Inmate at Lancaster County Prison found dead in cell

National-World

LANCASTER, PA (WPMT) — A 71-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell in Lancaster County Prison Sunday night, prison officials said Monday.

Luis Ortiz-Velazquez was discovered unresponsive during a routine check of his cell around 8:53 p.m., prison officials say. Prison staff conducted CPR, used an AED, and called 911. Lancaster City Fire and EMS personnel arrived and continued lifesaving efforts, but Ortiz-Velazquez remained unresponsive.

Lancaster City Police and the County Coroner’s Office are investigating, as is the case whenever an inmate dies, prison officials say.

Ortiz-Velazquez was admitted to the prison on June 25, officials say. He was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, as well as two counts of criminal conspiracy.

No further information will be released due to the active nature of the investigation, prison officials say.

