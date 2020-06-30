‘No Mask Nevada’ PAC forms to oppose Sisolak’s mask-wearing mandate

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — A new political action committee announced its formation Monday, aimed at fighting politicians that embrace Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.

The No Mask Nevada PAC said they are circulating a petition of voters to organize protests targeting “pro-mask politicians” ahead of the 2020 election.

On June 23, Sisolak announced the mask mandate to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The mandate went into effect June 26, requiring a face covering in all public places.

The governor emphasized that wearing face coverings should not be seen as a political partisan decision, but rather a medical necessity based on guidance from health officials.

The No Mask Nevada PAC claims that Sisolak is “depriving citizens of liberty without any due process or input from the legislative branch.”

“This is a long-term movement that is designed to defeat elected officials who are hostile to our constitution and our freedom,” the group’s vice-chairman Ian Bayne said in a statement. “Masks are a political issue of choice and not one for a governor to mandate with the stroke of a pen.”

The group organized a protest in Pahrump Monday night. No additional events have been scheduled, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.