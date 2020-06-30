PD: Man arrested twice in one day following series of domestic, disorderly events

National-World

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) — A New Britain man is facing charges following a series of domestic and disorderly events that happened on Sunday in Wethersfield.

Police were called to a Dunkin Donuts on the Silas Deane Highway around 5:30 p.m. on a report that a man entered the business, looking for an employee. He had reportedly entered the business three times, and was holding a tire iron on at least one of those occasions.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Pedro Contreras, was allegedly looking to fight an employee, and left before officers arrived.

Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran said his girlfriend worked at the business.

Shortly after this, at police headquarters, a witness reported an incident of a male and female who were physical fighting outside a home. The witness reported that the male, Contreras, picked up the female and placed her in his car against her will. It was also reported that he was carrying a bat, or some kind of weapon.

While responding to this call, officers were then dispatched to Wethersfield Cove on the report of an active domestic and disorderly incident involving several people. It was reported that the Contreras grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed her. When witnesses intervened, Contreras reportedly pushed a female witness to the ground. He then left the area with the female victim in the car with him.

Police said all of these incidents were related, and officers were able to ultimately track down Contreras’ car on Franklin Avenue in Hartford.

According to a police report, when the officer found the vehicle, he was unable to see into the car, other than to know it was occupied.

He called for back-up officers to assist, and as he was waiting, a group of people began to approach the area, swearing and yelling at officers, causing a disturbance and interfering with the investigation.

During this, a Hartford man captured video of police pointing their guns at the vehicle where Contreras was sitting pulled over on Franklin Avenue.

“You look scary, you’re with the law, enforce it,” the man is heard saying in the video he posted on social media.

He continues to record and walk closer, yelling at the officers. In the video, one officer is heard telling the man to calm down.

“Don’t be one of the cops killing a man of color bro. Don’t be one of those people,” the man recording the video says.

That video lasts for several minutes.

The officers were ultimately able to take Contreras into custody where he was charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraint, and second-degree breach of peace.

Chief Cetran responded to the incident saying “My take is that the officers were trying to do their job to arrest a serious felon, a dangerous felon, and a citizen on his own, without knowing what was going on, decided to inject himself into the situation and put everyone, even himself, at risk.”

Contreras was released on a $25,000 bond, and as a condition of his release, he was advised to not have any contact with the victim.

However, shortly after his release, officers were called to the victim’s home for a disturbance. Contreras had returned to the victim’s home, just after his release from custody.

He was arrested once again and charged with violation of a protective order. He was then held on a $250,000 bond ahead of a court appearance.

