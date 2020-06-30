Police: Young boy reunited with family after he was found wandering alone in NE Portland

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A young boy who was found wandering alone in northeast Portland Tuesday morning has been reunited with his family, police said.

At around 6:44 a.m., officers responded to Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard on the multiple reports of a child seen wandering in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a little boy believed to be about 4 years old.

Police described the boy as African American, about three and a half feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He was found wearing a t-shirt but no pants.

According to police, the boy is believed to be developmentally delayed. He has been asking for his “grandma.”

Officers provided the boy with clothes and remained with him until his parents or guardian were located, police said.

At 8:37 a.m., police reported that the boy was back with his family. “After local news coverage of this found child, a tip came in with information which led to the re-uniting of the child with family. We greatly appreciate local media partner assistance with getting this information out so quickly, which resulted in a positive resolution,” police said.

