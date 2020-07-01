Multnomah County Library to stop charging late fees, clears more than $730K in existing fines

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Library has decided to permanently stop charging late fines on all library materials and will clear any existing fines.

Library officials announced Wednesday that they removed the fine debt for 72,681 patron accounts, which totaled $730,185.

Library accounts were restored for more than 2,000 people who had their accounts blocked due to fines in excess of $50.

“We have watched closely as a growing body of research has shown that late fines don’t work, that a large percentage can never be collected and that ending the practice doesn’t increase the number of late returns,” said Director of Libraries Vailey Oehlke. “Other library systems as close as Vancouver, WA and as far away as Washington, D.C. have ended the practice, and it’s well past time we did the same. This change will help Multnomah County Library truly serve its community in a free and equal way.”

Officials said that library materials will still have due dates.

Library items will automatically renew if there are no holds on the item. For items that are not automatically renewed, if materials are not returned 49 days after the due date, patrons will be charged replacement costs. Those fees are cleared if the items are returned.

All Multnomah County libraries were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holds pickup service is offered at every library location, except for Sellwood-Moreland and Albina libraries.

There is no estimated date for when the libraries will be able to offer in-person services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.