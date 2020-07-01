SLU joins Mizzou, University of Illinois in requiring students to wear masks to class this fall

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MS (KMOV) — Saint Louis University joins the University of Missouri and University of Illinois systems in requiring students wear masks while attending in-person classes this fall.

For the University of Illinois, the resumption of classes hinges on whether the state’s reopening plan advances. Assuming it does, students must also wear masks at the three campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.

Schedules will also be staggered to allow for proper social distancing.

At the University of Missouri students will be required to wear masks while indoors on campus. Instructors will be provided with face shields.

Mizzou begins in-person classes August 24.

Mizzou plans to raise tuition by 2.3% on all of its campuses this fall as the university faces significant budget shortfalls due to the pandemic.

SLU announced they will provide two washable cloth face masks to each student at the start of the semester. They will be required in public spaces.

They are also re-configuring spaces on campus to follow social distancing guidelines including installing plexiglass in high-traffic areas. They’ll also ask students, staff and faculty to record a daily symptom check.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.