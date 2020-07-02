Fire breaks out at Iran’s Natanz nuclear complex

National-World

A building within the Iranian Natanz nuclear complex was damaged after a fire on Thursday morning with no casualties reported, semi-official news agency Tasnim said.

Iran Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) shared an image of the damaged building, which appeared to show a roof charred by fire, broken doors and blown out windows.

The facility is located in Iran’s Isfahan Province, south of capital Tehran.

Ramazanali Ferdowsi, the governor of Natanz, said the fire only damaged a building under construction within the complex, and did not affecting the main area of the nuclear facility, Tasnim reported.

The incident is still under investigation, according to Iran state media, Press TV, which cited an anonymous Iranian security official as saying that there was “no evidence” of sabotage.

The incident has not disrupted the ongoing activities at the site, spokesman for IAEO, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said, according to IRNA.

“Expert teams from the IAEO have been deployed to investigate the factors leading to the damage of the pre-fabricated steel framework,” Kamalvandi said.

He told Press TV that the incident has not caused any “stoppage” of enrichment work at the facility, which is “mostly done underground,” he said.

He also rejected the possibility that the incident could have led to possible radioactive contamination, reported Press TV. “Contrary to the false propaganda by enemy and counterrevolutionary media, no contamination has occurred because there has been no nuclear material in this shed,” he told Press TV.

The global nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said it was “aware of the reported incident” in Natanz in a Twitter post on Thursday, adding that it “is in contact with the relevant safeguards authorities in Iran to confirm that the agency is able to continue all its safeguards verification activities at Natanz.”