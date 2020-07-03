Energy assistance programs offered for customers facing financial hardships

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL ) — Atlanta Gas Light wants citizens who may need financial assistance with their utility bills to know there are resources available for customers.

According to a press release, there are several programs for customers facing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19.

“We understand these are trying times for many of our customers and we are assessing the needs of our communities on an ongoing basis to make sure we’re providing all the support we can,” said Bryan Batson, president of Atlanta Gas Light.

“These efforts include working with community agencies like the United Way and Hope Works to ensure customers under financial stress have access to the resources they need to continue fueling their homes.”

The following local agencies and resources can help customers who may be experiencing personal financial strain.

United Way – Call United Way for a referral to assistance programs by dialing 211 from anywhere within the state.

LIHEAP – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded energy assistance program that helps low- and fixed-income families meet their energy needs during the heating season.

Eligibility is based on several factors, including fuel type, geographic region, household size and income.

Call 404-657-3426 or 877-423-4746.

Credit Counseling – If you or someone you know is having trouble paying bills, reach out to ClearPoint, a national, nonprofit credit counseling agency at 800-251-2227 (866-559-8198 for Spanish) or visit ClearPoint’s website at clearpoint.org.

Senior Citizens Discount Program – Customers 65 years of age or older who have a total annual combined household income of $25,520 or less are eligible for up to a $14 monthly discount on their base charge.

Natural gas service must be in the customer’s name to be eligible.

Get the online application through our website at atlantagaslight.com.

Hope Works – Hope Works helps low-income widows throughout the state of Georgia with weatherization assistance for homes, gas furnace repairs and general maintenance. For additional information call 404-872-0167 or visit hopeworks4us.org.

Other Local Assistance:

H.E.A.T. Heating Energy Assistance Team 678-406-0212 heatga.org

Project Share of the Salvation Army 1-800-257-4273 salvationarmyatlanta.org/project-share

St. Vincent DePaul Society 770-458-9607 svdpgeorgia.org

