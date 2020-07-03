Hawaiian Airlines employees test positive for COVID-19

National-World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Thursday, Hawaiian Airlines confirmed that a handful of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees recently attended flight attendant training at their Honolulu headquarters. In total, eight workers tested positive for the virus this week after feeling ill.

“We are supporting our team members in their recovery, helping contact anyone who may have been at risk of exposure, and reinforcing our office protocols to keep our employees safe,” said a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson.

The airline is testing instructors and about 60 employees for the virus. All were asked to self-quarantine.

Hawaiian Airlines has also canceled training for the next two weeks, and will be deep cleaning the facility.

